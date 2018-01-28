Filed Under:#MeToo, Cindy Lauper, Grammys, Lisa Loeb, Madison Square Garden, Time's Up

NEW YORK (AP) – The former ’90s star turned children’s music maker Lisa Loeb was among those who sported a white rose in solidarity with the #MeToo movement at the Grammy Awards. But she also had one defense of the music industry.

gettyimages 911503284 #MeToo, Times Up Movements Given Platform At Grammys

Singer Lisa Loeb poses with the trophy for Best Children’s Album in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Loeb says she’s aware that some are saying the music industry took too long to catch up to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, but she says that’s because there are so fewer music awards shows this time of year. She says, “In the music industry, we’re in recording studios. We’re holed up in rooms writing songs and we’re on the road and we’re on stage. We’re all over the place, like stars. We aren’t together a lot.”

gettyimages 911504252 #MeToo, Times Up Movements Given Platform At Grammys

Cindy Lauper arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

She says a lot of artists try to spread their messages through their music and performances.

Loeb, who had the 1994 hit “Stay (I Missed You)” won Sunday best children’s album for “Feel What U Feel.”

