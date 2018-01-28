NEW YORK (AP) – The former ’90s star turned children’s music maker Lisa Loeb was among those who sported a white rose in solidarity with the #MeToo movement at the Grammy Awards. But she also had one defense of the music industry.
Loeb says she’s aware that some are saying the music industry took too long to catch up to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, but she says that’s because there are so fewer music awards shows this time of year. She says, “In the music industry, we’re in recording studios. We’re holed up in rooms writing songs and we’re on the road and we’re on stage. We’re all over the place, like stars. We aren’t together a lot.”
She says a lot of artists try to spread their messages through their music and performances.
Loeb, who had the 1994 hit “Stay (I Missed You)” won Sunday best children’s album for “Feel What U Feel.”
