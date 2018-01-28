By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado sits on the southern edge of a strong polar jet stream today and that means another afternoon filled with passing clouds and gusty wind at times.
The winds will be strongest and most consistent in the foothills along and east of the Continental Divide, as well as on the northeast plains near the Kansas and Nebraska state lines.
A few light snow showers are possible in the north-central mountains today but any accumulations will be light and confined to the highest of elevations.
Looking ahead the week will be windy and warm statewide both on Monday and Tuesday, but then big changes will get underway Wednesday into Thursday as the jet stream carves a path right through the center of the state.
It will usher in some colder air for the last half of the new week along with a chance for snow.
