EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man and woman arrested Thursday will likely face murder charges now that it has been determined an Edwards resident was strangled to death.

Friday afternoon Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis identified Catherine Kelley, 74, as the victim of Wednesday night’s home invasion in the Pilgrim Downs neighborhood south of Edwards.

Bettis also declared Kelley’s death a homicide.

catherine kelley victim eagle home invasion from facebook 2 Arrested After Woman Found Strangled Inside Home

Catherine Kelley (credit: Facebook)

Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said, “It is expected that both suspects are facing charges that will include of 1st Degree Murder, a class 1 felony, and 1st Degree Burglary, a class 3 felony.”

eagle home invasion suspect side by side 2 Arrested After Woman Found Strangled Inside Home

Jacob Taylor White (L) and Leigha Page Ackerson (credit: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)

Jacob Taylor White, 23, and Leigha Page Ackerson, 24, both of Denver, were both arrested late Wednesday night after police searched the area around Kelley’s home. The two are being held without bond.

According to White’s Facebook page, he and Ackerson are married.

Eagle County deputies responded to the Lake Valley area at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a suspicious occurrence. They determined a possible home invasion had occurred at a residence. They also discovered Kelley’s body inside.

According to court documents obtained by CBS4, a property manager for the Pilgrim Downs neighborhood encountered an Uber driver waiting at the community’s gate to pick up two passengers.

eagle home invasion 1 kroschel 2 Arrested After Woman Found Strangled Inside Home

(credit: CBS4)

That property manager also noticed the lights on in Kelley’s home at an unusual hour. When Kelley, who lived alone, did not answer the door, the property manager called 911.

Eagle County deputies then discovered a broken ground-level window and sets of footprints leading away from the home.

Personnel from Mesa and Summit county law agencies were called in as neighbors were alerted and told to shelter in place.

At 1:10 a.m., White and Ackerson were found 400 yards to the east of the Kelley home. They were both suffering from exposure and taken to a hospital. After they were medically cleared, they were arrested.

Friday, Colorado Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown told CBS4 there is “no known motive” to the death.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is also assisting with the investigation.

