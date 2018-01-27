DENVER (CBS4) – The biggest names in music are getting ready for Sunday night’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards right here on CBS.
Rap superstar Jay-Z leads this year’s nominees with eight nominations including both Record and Album of the Year.
Kendrick Lamar, who is performing, is next with seven nods.
James Corden will host the show for the second year in a row and says the show will incorporate a “#MeToo” moment.
Rap star, Khalid, says he still can’t believe he’ll be at the show after graduating high school in El Paso, Texas in 2016.
“People ask me, how did you do what you did so fast? And I’m like, I don’t know,” he said laughing.
Khalid is nominated for five Grammys.
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be live from New York on Sunday night on CBS4 starting with red carpet arrivals at 4:30 p.m.
