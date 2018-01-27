Filed Under:2018 Winter Olympics, Aspen, Pitkin County, PyeongChang, Shaun White, x games

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White has withdrawn from the Winter X Games so he can return home to rest for the Olympics.

Shaun White looks on during practice for the men’s snowboard superpipe elimination during Winter X Games 2012 at Buttermilk Mountain on January 29, 2012 in Aspen, Colorado. White finished first to advance to the finals. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

White caught the flu last week. He was practicing in Aspen this week but notified event organizers he would not compete. He leaves for Pyeongchang next Saturday.

Taking White’s place in the lineup for Sunday’s halfpipe contest is Toby Miller, the 17-year-old American who has been training and spending a lot of time with White.

White is an eight-time X Games champion in the halfpipe, but his main focus this season has been earning his third Olympic gold medal. He scored a 100 two weeks ago in Snowmass to win a qualifying event and secure his spot on the U.S. team.

His next competition will come Feb. 13 in the qualifying round of the Olympics.

