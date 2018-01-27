By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Strong northwest flow in the atmosphere will keep bouts of mid and high level moisture streaming into Colorado this weekend.
That will translate to a partly to mostly cloudy sky with windy conditions at times, especially during the day on Sunday.
We’ll also see light snow showers from time to time in the mountains along and north of Interstate 70.
Looking ahead temperatures will warm for the first half of the week with some places on the eastern plains nearing 70 degrees by Tuesday. Then more unsettled weather with cooler temperatures and a chance of snow will is expected by the Thursday.
