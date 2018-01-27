Filed Under:CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, I70 Mountain Corridor, Interstate 70, Local TV, Ski Traffic, Skiing

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) –  A handful of traffic problems caused hundreds of traffic headaches along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor Saturday morning.

Traffic delays spanned close to three hours for drivers trying to get to their favorite ski resort.

Video showed drivers actually going backwards up an on-ramp to avoid the traffic backup.

A Colorado Department of Transportation camera at Floyd Hill. (credit: CDOT)

The Colorado Department of Transportation first tweeted about the heavy traffic at around 7:15 a.m.

CDOT later alerted drivers to a couple of crashes near Idaho Springs that forced lanes of traffic to be cut off.

Adding insult to injury, once drivers, like CBS4’s Brian Maass, got to the resorts, they were met with full parking lots.

