ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of 4×4 drivers came together to honor the memory of Deputy Heath Gumm on Saturday.
The group called their event the Caravan for Fallen Deputy Heath Gumm. More than 100 people signed up to drive their 4×4 vehicles from Littleton to the Adams County substation on 72nd Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.
Drivers donned their vehicles with American and Thin Blue Line flags, blue lights and stickers all to show respect for the deputy who was shot and killed in Adams County on Wednesday night.
“We need to make sure that they know we are here for them and we have their six as well. It’s not just a 4×4 community, it’s something we’re all going to come together for,” said Kyle VanOrman.
VanOrman went on to say with dreams of becoming a law enforcement officer himself, his heart broke when he saw the news about Deputy Gumm.
The group raised money for Deputy Gumm’s family at Saturday’s event.
The public can help Deputy Gumm’s family by donating to the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.