DENVER (CBS4) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver launched its 10th annual Denver Dream House Raffle on January 11th. Ticketholders get the chance to win a multi-million dollar Dream Home, or $2 million in cash. The Grand Prize drawing is May 11th and the deadline to buy tickets for that drawing is April 27th. Throughout the raffle there will be two Early Bird drawings, a multi-ticket drawing, and a 50/50 drawing. Participants have a chance to win a total of 2,750 prizes.

“The Denver Dream Home Raffle is a major fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver,” said Erin Porteous, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs. “Each day we have over 2,000 kids who come to the clubs. Each year our kids pay just $2 for the entire year, which gives them access to homework help, sports programming, arts, and stem programs.”

LINK: Purchase Tickets for The Denver Dream House Raffle

The Grand Prize Dream House is a brand new, custom-built home, featuring modern, contemporary design and luxury features. There is a home theater, a detached home office, walk-in closets, and a gourmet chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.

“This year’s house is by far the best. It’s got some unbelievable features, including a salt water pool, indoor and outdoor. And for days when you’re tired and you don’t feel like taking the stairs, you don’t have to because it has an elevator in the house,” Porteous told CBS4.

Tickets cost $150 for one, $400 for three, and $550 for five. They can be purchased online, by mail, or in person, at 2017 West 9th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204.

Denver Dream House Raffle tickets bought before the early bird deadlines of February 16th and March 23rd will be eligible for “Early Bird” prizes including a Jaguar, a trip to Iceland and cash. Those who purchase three or more tickets will be automatically entered in the Multi-Ticket drawing, which includes prizes like a BMW convertible or $45,000.

“The odds of winning the Powerball is 1 in 192 million. The odds of winning a prize in the Denver Dream House Raffle are 1 in 20. This year we’re excited to have the biggest lineup of prizes yet,” Porteous explained.

Additionally, there is the 50/50 Add-On drawing. Ticket purchasers can buy $20 tickets for that drawing in conjunction with buying a Dream House Raffle ticket. The winner of this drawing will split the progressive jackpot with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

“Boys and Girls Clubs serve kids from kindergarten all the way through high school. For elementary school kids, we’re focused on making sure they are reading on grade level by 3rd grade. For our middle school kids, we want to make sure they’re able to make healthy choices both emotionally and academically as they pivot through the adolescent years. And for our high school we want to make sure they’re graduating on time with a diploma. In fact, over 93-percent of our Boys & Girls Clubs kids report having a plan for college or career after they graduate high school,” Porteous said.

Proceeds from the Denver Dream House Raffle fundraiser will directly benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, with all funds supporting the organization’s after-school programs, including 15 safe neighborhood sites and a residential summer camp. Inspiring and enabling young people for more than 50 years, Boys & Girls Clubs provide children and teens with access to homework support, health programs, leadership programs, sports, arts and college prep.

Key Dates for the Denver Dream House Raffle:

— February 16 – Final day to purchase tickets for the Early Bird 1

–March 1 – Early Bird 1 drawing

–March 23 – Final day to purchase tickets for the Early Bird 2

–April 5 – Early Bird 2 Drawing

–April 27 – Final day to purchase tickets for the Grand Prize Drawing and 50/50 Add-on Drawing

–May 11 – Grand Prize Drawing, Multi-Ticket Drawing, and 50/50 Add-On Drawing