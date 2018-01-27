Filed Under:Arkansas River, Canon City, Eric Ashby, Fremont County

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — A body found in the Arkansas River in southern Colorado is that of a man who went missing after a rafting accident in late June.

The Fremont County coroner’s office announced Friday that DNA samples identified the body as that of 31-year-old Eric Ashby.

Eric Ashby (credit: CBS)

A photographer saw a man drown in the Royal Gorge section of the river, but a search did not turn up any signs of the victim. It wasn’t until 10 days later that one of Ashby’s friends reported the accident.

Ashby’s body was recovered July 28.

Sheriff Jim Beicker has said that four of Ashby’s friends who were in the raft were afraid to come forward.

