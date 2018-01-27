Filed Under:Amazon, Amazon HQ2, Colorado Loves Campaign, John Hickenlooper, Local TV, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Organizers behind a public campaign to bring Amazon to Colorado are hoping to help attract the e-commerce giant to build its second headquarters here.

amazon billboard 10pkg transfer frame 235 Billboard Aims To Attract Amazon With Ways To Love Colorado

(credit: Colorado Loves campaign)

The campaign named Colorado Loves showcases the many ways to love Colorado.

amazon billboard 10pkg transfer frame 325 Billboard Aims To Attract Amazon With Ways To Love Colorado

(credit: Colorado Loves campaign)

Sameer Dholakia, the CEO of tech company Sendgrid, says his company was welcomed with open arms in Denver.

amazon billboard 10pkg transfer frame 1075 Billboard Aims To Attract Amazon With Ways To Love Colorado

Sameer Dholakia (credit: CBS)

“There’s just an incredible sense of community there,” he said.

The campaign includes pitches from sports stars and community leaders like Gov. John Hickenlooper.

amazon billboard 10pkg transfer frame 1179 Billboard Aims To Attract Amazon With Ways To Love Colorado

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: Colorado Loves campaign)

“The community believes in sustainability and they are not afraid to put their money where their mouth is,” Hickenlooper said.

“We want everyone who does business and works in this state to contribute their stories,” said Stephanie Donner, the campaign’s organizer.

amazon billboard 10pkg transfer frame 1719 Billboard Aims To Attract Amazon With Ways To Love Colorado

Stephanie Donner (credit: CBS)

Colorado Loves launched in October when the city had started their Amazon bid. After Denver was named one of the top 20 prospects, the campaign grew.

“We have a lot to offer and the best thing the most impressive thing we have here is the collaboration of our community,” Donner said.

amazon billboard 10pkg transfer frame 1810 Billboard Aims To Attract Amazon With Ways To Love Colorado

(credit: Colorado Loves campaign)

Many of the testimonials come from community leaders outside of the metro area who say they would still benefit from Amazon’s move here.

RELATED: Governor On Amazon Comment: ‘I Was Making A Joke’

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch