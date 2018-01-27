AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Organizers behind a public campaign to bring Amazon to Colorado are hoping to help attract the e-commerce giant to build its second headquarters here.
The campaign named Colorado Loves showcases the many ways to love Colorado.
Sameer Dholakia, the CEO of tech company Sendgrid, says his company was welcomed with open arms in Denver.
“There’s just an incredible sense of community there,” he said.
The campaign includes pitches from sports stars and community leaders like Gov. John Hickenlooper.
“The community believes in sustainability and they are not afraid to put their money where their mouth is,” Hickenlooper said.
“We want everyone who does business and works in this state to contribute their stories,” said Stephanie Donner, the campaign’s organizer.
Colorado Loves launched in October when the city had started their Amazon bid. After Denver was named one of the top 20 prospects, the campaign grew.
“We have a lot to offer and the best thing the most impressive thing we have here is the collaboration of our community,” Donner said.
Many of the testimonials come from community leaders outside of the metro area who say they would still benefit from Amazon’s move here.
