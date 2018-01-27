CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) — A Colorado Springs woman refused to pull over Thursday and drove away from Wyoming state troopers at more than 100 miles per hour.
Mary Sedlacek, 76, was taken into custody after troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks – a tire deflation device – and Sedlacek’s Volkswagen slowed to a stop.
Sedlacek was first spotted by a trooper at milepost 268 on Interstate 25 at 12:23 p.m. Thursday. The trooper, says WHP, observed Sedlacek’s vehicle travelling 96 mph in a posted 80 mph zone.
The trooper tried to pull her over, but Sedlacek continued northbound. She turned eastbound on I-90 and increased her speed to “well over 100 mph,” according to WHP.
The stop sticks were placed in front of Sedlacek’s car at milepost 109.
She has been charged with reckless driving and eluding a police officer.