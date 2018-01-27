Filed Under:Campbell County Sheriff's Office, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming, Wyoming Highway Patrol

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) — A Colorado Springs woman refused to pull over Thursday and drove away from Wyoming state troopers at more than 100 miles per hour.

mary sedlacek grandma wyo pursuit from johnson county wyo sheriffs office via kktv 76 Year Old Colorado Woman Leads Wyoming Police On High Speed Chase

Mary Sedlacek (credit: Johnson County, Wyo., Sheriff’s Office)

Mary Sedlacek, 76, was taken into custody after troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks – a tire deflation device – and Sedlacek’s Volkswagen slowed to a stop.

Sedlacek was first spotted by a trooper at milepost 268 on Interstate 25 at 12:23 p.m. Thursday. The trooper, says WHP, observed Sedlacek’s vehicle travelling 96 mph in a posted 80 mph zone.

The trooper tried to pull her over, but Sedlacek continued northbound. She turned eastbound on I-90 and increased her speed to “well over 100 mph,”  according to WHP.

The stop sticks were placed in front of Sedlacek’s car at milepost 109.

She has been charged with reckless driving and eluding a police officer.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch