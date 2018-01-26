THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A grieving community came together Friday night to honor fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm.
Members of the Rock Assembly of God Church gathered for a vigil, along with some law enforcement officers. The church in Thornton is located just a few blocks from where the deadly shooting occurred Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of pain, a lot of hurt,” Pastor Bryan Thompson said. “We just want to give them hope and let them know they are loved.”
Deputy Gumm was investigating a disturbance when he was shot to death at 88th and Dawson Wednesday night.
Among those who came for a night of healing was the wife of an Adams County deputy who was good friends with Gumm.
“It’s been extra tough to watch your law enforcement officer come home and cry. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.
With candles in hand and the Thin Blue line in their hearts, a few dozen people came together to honor a life lost and pray for the family of Deputy Gumm.
“We are lifting up every single prayer,” Thompson said. “We just want them to know we care.”
Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.
Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.