COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men are at large in Colorado Springs after robbing someone outside a convenience store and then leading police on a short chase in a stolen car.
CBS4 partner KKTV reported that the men stole a total of $1 from the robbery victim.
The robbery took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. in northeast Colorado Springs. The suspects were wearing masks and approached a man near a Loaf ‘N Jug on the 5800 block of North Academy Boulevard.
“One suspect kept his hand in his pocket, mentioned a weapon and said ‘I’ll blow you away,'” an entry on the Colorado Springs Police blotter states.
The victim gave up his wallet and the suspects then drove off in an SUV. Police responded quickly and located the SUV and chased it for a short time.
Only one person was in the SUV when it stopped near the intersection of East Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard. That person ran away and officers couldn’t catch him.
“The suspect was able to make it over a tall sound wall and into the area of an apartment complex. Containment was quickly set and K9 responded but was not able to locate the suspect,” the police blotter states.
So far it’s not clear how the other suspect escaped.
The SUV the suspects were in was stolen from a Colorado Springs home earlier this week.