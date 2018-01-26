By Alan Gionet
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Supporters of the family of a 16 year old Evergreen girl killed last weekend will hold a vigil for her Saturday at Evergreen Fire Station 2 on Bergen Parkway.
It’s planned for a 3 p.m. start.
Rachel Hern was fatally injured Saturday evening in a car driven by 20 year old Daltyn Hollan.
She died Tuesday evening at St. Anthony Medical Center after suffering a severe head injury.
The Colorado State Patrol says it expects to cite Hollan.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The car rolled on the curve on Highway 74 west of El Rancho. Investigators say Rachel and a 23 year old in the car were not wearing seat belts and were thrown out the back window. The 23 year old, the driver and a 19 year old passenger all sustained minor injuries, said State Patrol.
Supporters have created a small memorial along the wall of the highway where the accident happened. Rachel had been a student at Evergreen High School, but was more recently home schooled.
There’s a Facebook page regarding the event as well as a Go Fund Me page now created to help the family.
