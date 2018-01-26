Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Evergreen, Jefferson County, Rachel Hern, Rollover Crash

By Alan Gionet

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Supporters of the family of a 16 year old Evergreen girl killed last weekend will hold a vigil for her Saturday at Evergreen Fire Station 2 on Bergen Parkway.

rachel hern memorial 0021 Supporters To Hold Vigil For Girl Killed In Mountain Crash

Memorial on Highway 74 at the scene of the crash (credit: CBS)

It’s planned for a 3 p.m. start.

Rachel Hern was fatally injured Saturday evening in a car driven by 20 year old Daltyn Hollan.

She died Tuesday evening at St. Anthony Medical Center after suffering a severe head injury.

rachel hern 1 Supporters To Hold Vigil For Girl Killed In Mountain Crash

Rachel Hern (credit: Hern Family)

The Colorado State Patrol says it expects to cite Hollan.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The car rolled on the curve on Highway 74 west of El Rancho. Investigators say Rachel and a 23 year old in the car were not wearing seat belts and were thrown out the back window. The 23 year old, the driver and a 19 year old passenger all sustained minor injuries, said State Patrol.

rachel hern Supporters To Hold Vigil For Girl Killed In Mountain Crash

(credit: Hern family)

Supporters have created a small memorial along the wall of the highway where the accident happened. Rachel had been a student at Evergreen High School, but was more recently home schooled.

There’s a Facebook page regarding the event as well as a Go Fund Me page now created to help the family.

Alan Gionet is anchor of CBS4 This Morning and reports on a wide variety of issues and “Good Question” stories. He started at CBS4 in 1994. Follow Alan on Twitter @AlanGTV or on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch