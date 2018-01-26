By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – On Wednesday, Jan. 31, a rare celestial event will grace the sky just before sunrise. We’re talking about the Super Blue Blood Moon!
Here’s a quick breakdown of the name…
All three will happen at once on Jan. 31 which is why we’re calling it a Super Blue Blood Moon, and if you’re an early riser there’s a special watch party being held at the Bluff Lake Nature Center on the east side of Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood.
The park will open at 5 a.m. with photography advice starting at 6 a.m. and an official program starting at 6:30 a.m. that will feature Dr. Ka Chun Yu, Curator of Space Science at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
Organizers say Bluff Lake will offer one of Denver’s best views of the Front Range and city skyline.
Parking and viewing space will be limited so if you want to attend you’re asked to send an email to info@blufflake.org to make a reservation.
Here’s an approximate timeline of what to expect during the eclipse.
The Moon will quickly slip behind the Front Range on Denver’s western horizon around 7:10 a.m., just moments after totality ends.
The sun will be rising at approximately the same time on the eastern horizon.
