DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated an officer-involved shooting on Friday night that began as a robbery investigation.
The shooting happened in the 4500 block of North Paris Street. The suspect was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say two robbery suspects tried to get away from the scene on Peoria Street by hopping on an RTD bus. Police pulled over the bus and the suspects jumped the bus.
Officers chased the suspects when one of them started firing. Officers returned fire and struck one of the suspects. That suspect was rushed to the hospital. The other suspect was arrested.
No officers were hurt in the shooting.