THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s no longer a search going on for suspects in Adams County following the shooting death of Deputy Heath Gumm.
In a tweet sent out Friday morning the Adams County Sheriff’s office said they had been looking for two people who were connected to the initial emergency call that Gumm and other deputies responded to Wednesday night. However, they said in the tweet, those people were “located, contacted, and interviewed” on Thursday.
They said those two people are not currently in custody and they didn’t identify them.
Gumm’s alleged killer — Dreion Dearing, 22 — was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting that followed the initial emergency call and he is scheduled to appear in Adams County Court on Friday afternoon.
Dearing has a criminal record that dates back to 2013 and includes a robbery arrest.
Gumm had been answering a call of a disturbance when he spotted a suspect who matched the description and went after him. That suspect then opened fire, killing Gumm.
“He told the guy ‘Don’t move! Don’t move! Where’s your weapon?'” said witness Chance Walker. “And then after that, that’s when the SWAT team came back around and told everybody get away from your windows. Go in your house.”
Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh will hold a news conference at 3:15 p.m. to discuss the latest updates in their investigation.