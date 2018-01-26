Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Most mountain areas in Colorado will continue to see snow through the morning and into the early afternoon on Friday. Additional accumulation will range from 1 to 4 inches with perhaps a little more for the mountains near Steamboat Springs and Rabbit Ears Pass. These areas remain under a Winter Weather Advisory through midnight Friday night for not only snow, but also blowing snow that will significantly limit visibility.

In the metro area, we’ll stay bone dry on Friday but it will be windy at times. Gusts could reach over 30 mph at times making it feel colder than the 40 degree temperatures we’ll experience in the afternoon. In southern Colorado there is also an elevated fire danger on Friday because of the gusty winds combining with dry soil. A Red Flag Warning has been issued from Colorado Springs southeast to Springfield. We’re not as concerned about the fire danger along the Front Range since so much snow remains on the ground.

For the weekend, plan on a very cold start on Saturday with morning temperatures in the teens. Then middle 40s Saturday afternoon followed by lower 50s in the metro area on Sunday. It will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy statewide this weekend. The only chance for snow will be in the mountains Saturday night with perhaps a few flurries flying around. It won’t be much!

