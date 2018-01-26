DENVER (CBS4)– Ticket sales from the holiday carousel in the Denver Pavilions last month totaled enough money to pay for 20,000 meals.
The carousel was on the 16th Street Mall at the Denver Pavilions over the holidays.
“One in six kids in Colorado lives in a house where they don’t always have enough to eat so the meals that we’re going to receive from this will be 20,000 meals for families that struggle from hunger,” said Food Bank of the Rockies spokeswoman Janie Gianotsos.
On Friday the Pavilions presented a $5,000 check to the Food Bank of the Rockies with the help of a real carousel horse.