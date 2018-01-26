By Britt Moreno

NEW YORK (CBS4) – The 60th annual Grammy Awards are on Sunday on CBS4. The show hosted by James Corden is returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time in 15 years.

Hosts Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frasier will take us behind the scenes on the red carpet an hour before the big show. There they will figure out which performers are taking the stage as well as show us this year’s fashion showstoppers.

WATCH THE GRAMMYS LIVE: See The Awards Show On CBS4 On Jan. 28 (Red Carpet special 4:30-5:30 p.m., Grammy Awards 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

O’Dell told CBS4’s Britt Moreno on Friday the Grammys are always unpredictable.

“It’s because musicians say whatever they want to say in lyrics, so they express whatever they want on the red carpet whether it’s via what they say or their fashion,” she said.

O’Dell says Kendrik Lamar is rumored to kick off the show. Producers are staying mum on whether Jay-Z and Beyonce will take the stage. This power couple, she says, would be her prized interview — as well as Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

The other thing to look out for are stars wearing a white rose on their lapel or dress. This is for the MeToo movement. Odell is looking forward to talking with celebrities (both male and female) about their thoughts on this.

You can watch “Grammy Red Carpet Live” starting at 4:30pm on Sunday. The Grammys start at 5:30pm all right here on CBS4.

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.