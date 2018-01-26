By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– The residents of one of Denver’s largest assisted living facilities are running out of time to find a new home.

“We’re all family. We’re friends and we’re separated now. I don’t really know where I’m going, where they’re going,” said Mary Long who has lived at Golden Manor since 1992. “It’s just very frustrating. I hardly get any sleep now.”

Golden Manor is home to Medicaid recipients with disabilities. Many told CBS4 when new owners purchased the building they were told nothing would change. Now they’re expected to move by the end of April.

“There’s waiting lists everywhere you call. I’m hoping to go to my own apartment, but there’s like two years, six years, waiting list,” said Eloise Vigil.

The biggest concern residents are voicing surrounds the inside of Golden manor. The facility hosts parties and trips that residents don’t think they’ll find anywhere else. They know what they are losing most is the community.

“This place has been the most beautiful place I’ve been in,” said Vigil.

“They just want to make another dollar. They don’t care about us. It’s going to hurt me to leave these people, my friends, it’s just upsetting,” said April Boggs.

“What happened to feelings for people? it just seemed like, ‘Oh they’ll find a place, we’re going to build’ and that’s priority over lives,” said Long.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.