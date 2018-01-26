Filed Under:Andrew Graham, Boy Scouts of America, Caroline Graham, Cub Scouts, Family Scouting, Girl Scouts, Jefferson County, Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo (CBS4) – An 8-year old girl from Littleton is one of the newest members of the Boys Scouts of America. Caroline Graham officially signed up for Cub Scouts as part of the new Family Scouting program. She showed off her new Cub Scout uniform, which includes a traditional blue shirt and blue skorts, a combination of shorts and a skirt. She’s excited to get started.

“Because it’s really fun. They get to do a lot of camping, and den meetings, and car racing,” Caroline told CBS4.

Graham will be busy. She’s also a Girl Scout, which she said she likes for different reasons.

“You don’t really go on a lot of trips. You sell cookies,” she explained.

Graham’s father, Andrew, is Cub Master for Pack 461 in Littleton. He’s excited to have his daughter officially join the fun.

“We have been bringing our sisters camping with us forever. And this now is a great opportunity for them to join along with us. It’s what they’ve always wanted to do with us, and we’re ecstatic to have them,” Andrew Graham told CBS4.

The Boys Scouts of America decided last year to add girls to its ranks as a way to reach more young people with its character development and values-based leadership programing.

“I’ve been saying for years, ‘Why can’t my daughter be an Eagle Scout? She does the same work. She does the same activities,’” Graham said.

