JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (CBS4) — An inmate who escaped a federal prison in Texas was caught trying to sneak back in.
Investigators got a tip that inmates were sneaking out of the facility, picking up contraband and taking it back into the facility, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, they say the caught an inmate doing just that.
Narcotics Investigators and the U.S. Marshals set up a surveillance on the private property behind the facility and less than two hours later they said a vehicle dropped of a large duffle bag.
Investigators said an inmate, 25-year-old Joshua Hansen, ran from the prison grounds and grabbed the bag.
Deputies arrested him as he ran back toward the prison.
The duffle bag contained a package of marijuana, three bottles of Brandy, 1 bottle of whisky, multiple bags of Buglar tobacco, packaged snacks, fruit and “a large amount of home cooked food.”
Hansen was originally in prison on narcotics charges.
He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on new charges of escape and possession of marijuana.