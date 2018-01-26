Filed Under:Cory Gardner, Michael Bennet, Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show

DENVER (CBS4) – The political battle over national monuments helped Colorado land the “Super Bowl” of winter sports shows.

And today, Republican Senator Cory Gardner and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, who helped bring it to Denver, toured the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show at the Colorado Convention Center.

Roughly 300,000 people are expected to attend.

And though they sit on opposites sides of aisle, both senators agree that landing show is a big deal for the state.

“I’m proud to be a part of the reason it’s here,” Gardner told CBS, “but the reason it’s here the great Colorado presence, and the great Colorado ethic towards the outdoors and conservation, and the exciting business environment you can see all around us. Pretty amazing.”

“To have this show here is a reflection of Colorado’s support for public lands, [and] our support for conservation,” said Bennet. “I think it’s just a great testament to who we are as a state, and where we’re headed as a state.”

The Outdoor Retail show could bring $110 million dollars to the Colorado Economy.

