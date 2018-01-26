Filed Under:Asteroid 2002 AJ129, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Maui Space Surveillance Site, NASA, Super Bowl Sunday

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – NASA says an ‘intermediate-sized’ asteroid that is somewhere between 0.3 and 0.75 miles wide will fly safely past Earth on Super Bowl Sunday.

Asteroid 2002 AJ129 will be about 2.6 million miles away from the planet around 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Feb. 4. To put that into perspective that’s about 10 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

asteroidstill20180118b 16 Potentially Hazardous Asteroid To Safely Pass Earth Super Bowl Sunday

Asteroid 2002 AJ129 will make its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 4, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST). At the time of closest approach, the asteroid will be no closer than 10 times the distance between Earth and the moon. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The asteroid was discovered on Jan. 15, 2002, at the Maui Space Surveillance Site in Hawaii and despite being categorized as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Asteroid’ NASA says it does not pose an actual threat to Earth anytime soon.

