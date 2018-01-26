By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – NASA says an ‘intermediate-sized’ asteroid that is somewhere between 0.3 and 0.75 miles wide will fly safely past Earth on Super Bowl Sunday.
Asteroid 2002 AJ129 will be about 2.6 million miles away from the planet around 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Feb. 4. To put that into perspective that’s about 10 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.
The asteroid was discovered on Jan. 15, 2002, at the Maui Space Surveillance Site in Hawaii and despite being categorized as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Asteroid’ NASA says it does not pose an actual threat to Earth anytime soon.
