By Shawn Chitnis

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators spent more than 16 hours in the neighborhood where a shooting Wednesday night left Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm dead.

The investigation and search for suspects left the neighborhood paralyzed while officers gathered evidence and searched for the suspects.

The shooting happened near 88th Ave and Dawson, a few blocks east of Washington Street on Wednesday night. Dreion Dearing, 22, was arrested overnight following the shooting

Multiple roads connecting to 88th from the south were closed off on Thursday with homes on either side of those streets.

Late in the afternoon, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office open up all of those roads, leaving just a couple patrols at the scene as they reached the first 24 hours into their investigation.

“It’s locked down so you know you got to go around the tape,” said one neighbor to CBS4. “The police officers is going be on you, directing you, which way you can go.”

Neighbors had to prove they lived in their homes, often showing sheriff’s deputies their driver’s license so they could confirm their address. One neighbor said he heard the shots fired Wednesday night but stayed inside with his family the whole time.

The next day, the closed off streets were not too much of an inconvenience to him, the neighbor was more troubled by the loss of life just blocks away from his home.

“You don’t want to see anybody get hurt,” he said. “You know what I’m saying, death is a sad thing for anybody.”

In their Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Gumm’s nickname in the department was Gummball.

Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

The Colorado Police Officers Foundation also set up a fundraiser for his family.

Information about a memorial service will be placed at a later date at adamssheriff.org.

Shawn Chitnis reports for CBS4 News at 10 on weekends and CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.