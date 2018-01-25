ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – For the second time in less than a month, a Colorado deputy has been shot and killed in the line of duty.
Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, 32, leaves behind his wife and family.
Gumm was shot after he confronted a man suspected of an assault near East 88th Avenue and Washington Street in the Thornton area.
“On behalf of the entire sheriff’s office, we are praying for the wife and family of our fallen deputy. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” said Adams County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Amanda Overton.
Police say the shooter is in custody and they are looking for two other suspects in the case. An intensive search was going on at daybreak a few streets east of the shooting scene.
“Please understand that this is an active investigation and crime scene and we are still searching for potentially armed and dangerous suspects,” Overton said.
Numerous schools in Adams County are closed because of the police activity.
The community came out to honor the fallen deputy overnight as law enforcment officers escorted his body from Denver Health Medical Center to the Adams County Coroner’s office.