(CNN) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high of 26,252.12 on Wednesday and continued to climb Thursday morning.
The Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time on Jan. 17.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock index comprised of 30 “blue-chip” US stocks. It is meant to be a way to measure the strength or weakness of the entire US stock market.
Earlier in the week, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also closed at record highs.
The Nasdaq composite closed at 7,460.29.
The S&P 500 closed at 2,839.13.
The Nadaq and S&P both closed lower on Wednesday.
