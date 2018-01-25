Filed Under:Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ, S&P 500, Stock Market

(CNN) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high of 26,252.12 on Wednesday and continued to climb Thursday morning.

The Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time on Jan. 17.

Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on January 17, 2018 in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock index comprised of 30 “blue-chip” US stocks. It is meant to be a way to measure the strength or weakness of the entire US stock market.

Earlier in the week, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also closed at record highs.

The Nasdaq composite closed at 7,460.29.

The S&P 500 closed at 2,839.13.

The Nadaq and S&P both closed lower on Wednesday.

