Filed Under:Heath Gumm

(CBS4) – Several schools in Adams County will be closed for the day Thursday as police search for two suspects following a fatal shooting of a deputy Wednesday night.

These schools are in the Mapleton School District.

Academy High School
Achieve Academy
Clayton Partnership
Explore Elementary
Mapleton Early College
Mapleton Expeditionary School Of The Arts
Meadow
Monterey
North valley
Welby
York

These schools are closed in the Adams 12 District:

Thornton High School
Thornton Middle School
Thornton Elementary
Coronado Elementary
Mcelwain Elementary
Early Childhood Learning Center
Bollman Education Center

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch