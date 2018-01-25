(CBS4) – Several schools in Adams County will be closed for the day Thursday as police search for two suspects following a fatal shooting of a deputy Wednesday night.
These schools are in the Mapleton School District.
Academy High School
Achieve Academy
Clayton Partnership
Explore Elementary
Mapleton Early College
Mapleton Expeditionary School Of The Arts
Meadow
Monterey
North valley
Welby
York
These schools are closed in the Adams 12 District:
Thornton High School
Thornton Middle School
Thornton Elementary
Coronado Elementary
Mcelwain Elementary
Early Childhood Learning Center
Bollman Education Center