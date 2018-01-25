Filed Under:John Geddert, Lansing, Larry Nassar, Lou Anna Simon, Michigan, Michigan State University, Olympic Gymnast, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault on a Child, Sue Carter, Twistars Gymnastics Club, USA Gymnastics
gettyimages 906071440 Michigan State President Steps Down After Nassars Sentencing

Larry Nassar appears in court to listen to victim impact statements prior to being sentenced on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The latest was Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon, who resigned hours after Nassar’s sentencing on Wednesday. She acknowledged being “the focus of this anger” but has denied any cover-up by the university, which employed Nassar. He also worked for USA Gymnastics, the sport’s national governing body.As outside investigations continue, more people could lose jobs at the university and elsewhere. Here’s a look at some of the individuals or organizations that have been ousted, opted to quit, taken leaves or had ties cut:___

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

— Lou Anna Simon: The president faced growing pressure to resign from students, lawmakers and some members of the university’s governing board. The school and several current or former employees are being sued by dozens of women.

gettyimages 906155020 Michigan State President Steps Down After Nassars Sentencing

Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon answers a question after being confronted by former MSU gymnast Lidsey Lemke during a break in the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

— Kathie Klages: The former gymnastics coach resigned last year after she was suspended for defending Nassar over the years. Klages is accused of downplaying complaints made by two teens in 1997.

— Brooke Lemmen: The former school doctor resigned last year after learning the university was considering firing her because she didn’t disclose that USA Gymnastics was investigating Nassar.

— William Strampel: The former dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, who has been named in lawsuits, announced in December that he was taking a leave of absence for medical reasons. University officials said then he would no longer be dean but remains a faculty member.

— Sue Carter: The faculty’s athletic representative resigned Wednesday, saying she “could no longer be part of an administration that was not in full grasp of the damage done to the girls and women and to the institution itself.” She was the representative to the NCAA and Big Ten since 2014, appointed by Simon.

___

USA GYMNASTICS

— Three top board members resigned this month after calls from angry gymnasts who say the organization did nothing to protect them after they were abused by Nassar. Chairman Paul Parilla, vice chair Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley announced they were stepping down. The board positions are volunteer and unpaid.

— Steve Penny: The former president and CEO resigned under pressure last March and was replaced by Kerry Perry, who took over December.

___

TWISTARS GYMNASTICS CLUB

— John Geddert: The owner of the Michigan club was suspended by USA Gymnastics and announced his retirement. He was U.S. women’s coach at the 2012 Olympics.

gettyimages 149940890 Michigan State President Steps Down After Nassars Sentencing

Jordyn Wieber of the United States received a hug from her coach, John Geddert, left, in the women’s floor exercises apparatus finals at North Greenwich Arena during the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, England, Tuesday, August 7, 2012. (credit: David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/MCT via Getty Images)

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven people, three of whom were girls at Twistars, but more than 150 women and girls came forward at his sentencing hearing to describe molestations. Geddert said he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes.

___

KAROLYI RANCH

— USA Gymnastics said earlier this month that the ranch outside Huntsville, Texas, would no longer serve as the national training center where a number of gymnasts said Nassar abused them.

gettyimages 108474455 Michigan State President Steps Down After Nassars Sentencing

Karolyi Ranch, which was named an Official USOC Training Site and also Hilton announcing their partership with USOC on January 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas. (credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images for Hilton)

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch