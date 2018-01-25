DENVER (CBS4) – After experiencing highs in the 30s and 40s everyday since last weekend, plan on a noticeable warm up on Thursday with highs close to 60° in the metro area. The warmer weather will not last long. A cold front that will be in Utah Thursday afternoon will reach Denver and the I-25 corridor Friday morning causing Friday to stay 15-20 degrees colder.
The front will also bring snow the high country by early Friday morning as lower elevations stay dry. It will not be a huge storm for Colorado will about 3-6 inches of snow at many of the ski areas (the higher amounts on west and northwest facing slopes). And most of the accumulation will be above 9,500 feet. The mountain valleys including most mountain towns will see no more than an inch or two.
Dry and chilly weather will prevail for Saturday with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon highs in the mid 40s or near normal for the end of January. Sunday will be warmer with mid 50s followed by upper 50s on Monday.
Then another storm should enter Colorado during the middle of next week. At this time it appears the Denver area will have a chance for snow from late Wednesday through early Thursday.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.