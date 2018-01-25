Researchers Claim To Have Developed A Universal Flu Vaccineresearchers at Georgia State University claim they've developed a way to produce a "universal flu vaccine" that could protect patients for several years with just one shot.

Law Enforcers Get Training For Situations Involving Those With AutismThe Autism Society of Colorado is hoping free training will reduce misunderstandings between first responders and those with autism.

Actor Stages Comeback After Both Achilles Tendons RuptureA Denver actor recently went through an awkward "stage."

School District Concerned About Rise In E-Cigarette Use Among TeensSchools in Boulder County are concerned about the rise in e-cigarette use among teenagers.

Child Tests Positive For Flu Before DeathAnother child in Colorado may have died from the flu. The Larimer County Health Department says the child died last Friday.

Woman Misdiagnosed With Flu, Actually Has Flesh-Eating VirusAn Arizona mother of three, who was initially diagnosed with the flu, has been hospitalized after she was found to be suffering from a flesh-eating virus instead.