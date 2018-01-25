DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s First Lady, Mary Louise Lee, is on stage performing the life and music of jazz legend Billie Holiday.
“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” is based on one of Billie Holiday’s last performances in Philadelphia. The show includes many of Holiday’s hit songs interspersed with reminiscences of her troubled life.
“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” is a collaboration between the Vintage Theatre and The Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The show runs through February 18th at the Vintage Theatre.
It moves to the Garner Galleria Theare on March 5th and runs on Monday nights only through April 23rd.
Review by CBS4’s Critic-At-Large Greg Moody:
She was a force of nature, bruised and battered by life…found freedom in her own voice. “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” examines the life and music of jazz master Billie Holiday, in a way that celebrates her art without turning away from the desperation that surrounded her.
We’ve become privy to the glory of her music, as well as, the self-destruction of the artist herself. Played by Mary Louise Lee with deep conviction and stunning emotion, the show becomes shocking, and breathtaking, and heart breaking all at once. The glory of Billie’s music, the depths of her pain, it’s a show that stays with you long after you leave the theater.