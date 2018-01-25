DENVER (CBS4) – Several ski companies are coming together to offer a new ski pass next season that will give access to dozens of North American ski slopes.
The Ikon Pass will give skiers and boarders access to 23 destinations in nine states and three Canadian provinces for the 2018-2019 ski season. In Colorado it includes the following resorts:
– Aspen Snowmass
– Steamboat
– Winter Park
– Copper
– Eldora
The specific offerings at each of those resorts will be revealed at a later date. The varying price levels of the pass also haven’t been revealed yet.
This pass will replace the M.A.X. Pass and Rocky Mountain Super Pass+, and its announcement doesn’t come as a big surprise. Last year a deal was finalized that brought Steamboat and Aspen Ski Resorts under the same ownership umbrella.
LINK: Ikon Pass
“We’ve curated a community of iconic destinations. We believe this new pass offers tremendous opportunity and appeal to mountain enthusiast who have a passion for outdoor adventure,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer for Alterra Mountain Company, in a prepared statement.
Alterra Mountain Company is selling the pass, so it will include the Alterra Mountain properties of Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Stratton, Snowshoe, Tremblant, Blue Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures.
Alterra Mountain is now partnered with Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Killington Resort, Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, and Snowbird.
All told, the Ikon Pass will allow access to 2,790 trails, 434 lifts and 48,840 acres of terrain. Pass privileges will range from full, unlimited access to a set number of days that vary by destination.