DENVER (CBS4)– The Home Depot is hiring 1,400 people for the company’s busiest selling season– Spring.

The jobs that will be filled include sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment. The retail store also says that there are opportunities for both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

All interested candidates must apply online by visiting careers.homedepot.com, select Learn More, entered desired location (City, State) and click Search Jobs.

Additional Information from Home Depot:

Applying for a job at the world’s largest home improvement retailer takes about 15 minutes on careers.homedepot.com, or job seekers can text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (Message and data rates may apply.)

