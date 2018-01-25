By Rick Sallinger

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh confirmed to reporters that the suspected killer of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm was in custody, but will not confirm his name. He has asked news organizations to take down pictures of the suspect, citing the ongoing investigation.

Jail and court records show that Dreion Dearing, 22, is being held in connection with the murder of a peace officer.

Dearing has a criminal record going back to 2013. He was convicted then of assault and failure to appear in court.

The sheriff revealed that Deputy Gumm was wearing a “bulletproof” vest when he was shot, but the bullet entered through an uncovered part of his body.

“He was wearing a vest. I’m wearing a vest and there are places that are not protected by the vest and sometimes we see that in these shootings,” McIntosh said.

The sheriff also clarified that the two other suspects being sought were not involved in the shooting of the deputy, only the disturbance the deputy was investigating when he was shot to death at 88th and Dawson Wednesday night.

He had spotted a person matching a suspect description who fled then opened fire on Deputy Gumm. A memorial to the fallen deputy is growing outside the Adams County Sheriff’s Office substation in Commerce City.

In their Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Gumm’s nickname in the department was Gummball.

Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

The Colorado Police Officers Foundation also set up a fundraiser for his family.

Information about a memorial service will be placed at a later date at adamssheriff.org.

