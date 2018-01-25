Filed Under:Adams County, Adams County Sheriff, Deputy Heath Gumm Killed, Dreion Matrise Dearing, Heath Gumm, Thornton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspected gunman in the slaying of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm has been identified as Dreion Matrise Dearing.

Dearing, 22, was arrested overnight following the shooting, which took place near East 88th Avenue and Washington Street in the Thornton area.

Police said Gumm was shot Wednesday sometime after 7 a.m. when he confronted a man suspected of an assault. The suspected gunman was arrested and taken into custody sometime after that. Police so far haven’t released specifics of Dearing’s arrest.

On Thursday police were conducting an extensive search for two other suspects in the case. It’s not clear what role they may are believed to have played in the crime.

