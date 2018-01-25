Filed Under:Denver Zoo, Fishing Cat, Local TV, Toyota Elephant Passage

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is celebrating the 1st birthday of the fishing cat.

Miso-Chi was born on Jan. 25, 2017 and lives in the Toyota Elephant Passage exhibit. She’s a lot bigger now than she was when the zoo gave us that first peek.

213 Fishing Cat Celebrates 1st Birthday

Miso-Chi (credit: Denver Zoo)

The zoo celebrated by giving him herring, trout and a big birthday card!

co fishing cat birthday 6vo frame 1108 Fishing Cat Celebrates 1st Birthday

(credit: CBS)

She is the first fishing cat that has been born at the zoo.

co fishing cat birthday 6vo frame 887 Fishing Cat Celebrates 1st Birthday

(credit: CBS)

The feline is unlike other cats because they enjoy jumping into water and getting wet. That’s how they hunt for fish.

co fishing cat birthday 6vo frame 443 Fishing Cat Celebrates 1st Birthday

(credit: CBS)

Fishing cats can be found in several parts of southern Asia, although humans don’t often see them. They have a short tail that acts somewhat like a rudder when they swim, water resistant fur and webbed hind feet.

LINK: DenverZoo.org

