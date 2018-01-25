DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is celebrating the 1st birthday of the fishing cat.
Miso-Chi was born on Jan. 25, 2017 and lives in the Toyota Elephant Passage exhibit. She’s a lot bigger now than she was when the zoo gave us that first peek.
The zoo celebrated by giving him herring, trout and a big birthday card!
She is the first fishing cat that has been born at the zoo.
The feline is unlike other cats because they enjoy jumping into water and getting wet. That’s how they hunt for fish.
Fishing cats can be found in several parts of southern Asia, although humans don’t often see them. They have a short tail that acts somewhat like a rudder when they swim, water resistant fur and webbed hind feet.
