By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – A blanket of grief covered the state of Colorado as it remembered Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm.

Law enforcement officers, civilians, and hospital staff lined up at Denver Health Medical Center to honor the local hero.

“These people put their lives on the line every single day and night to keep us safe while we’re sleeping,” Gary Vigil said. “They have a right to live, too, like everybody else.”

On the ground, a procession for the fallen deputy traveled north from Denver to Adams County overnight.

Copter4 flew overhead where a trail of lights from patrol cars could be seen for miles on Interstate 25.

Along the route, emergency responders parked on overpasses to pay their respects to their brother in blue.

The procession ended at the Adams county coroner’s office, where nearby homeowners stood for hours in the cold to show their support.

“The more things are happening in our world, the more you’re realizing what they do for us, how they’re out here to protect us, but things like this are happening to them for minimal reasons,” Caryn Johnson said.

The hearse carrying Deputy Gumm was welcomed by first responders as they mourned the loss of one of their own.

On Thursday morning the support and grieving continued as Colorado’s governor ordered flags lowered to half staff. The Colorado House of Representatives also held a moment of silence at the start of Thursday’s session. An impromptu memorial was also set up Thursday at 72nd Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

LINK: Fundraiser For Deputy Heath Gumm

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.