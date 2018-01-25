BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder hope someone can help them track down an sexual assault suspect.
Police say on Monday, police were contacted by a woman who said she was in the area of 11th and Spruce Streets in the early morning hours of Jan. 20 when an unknown man forced her into a car and attempted to sexually assault her.
She was able to escape and ran from the vehicle which was a large SUV or similar make with two-toned leather seats.
The suspect is described as a white male, 18-25 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot with a thin build. He has brown facial hair and was wearing a hat and blue shirt at the time of the assault. He had very straight teeth and large eyes.
The victim said he wore a very strong cologne and may have had an East Coast accent and seemed well educated. A composite sketch was released to help identify the suspect.
Additional Information from Boulder Police:
Anyone who may have information about this case should call Detective Ross Richart at 303-441-1833. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.