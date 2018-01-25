By Joel Hillan

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A community, shocked by the killing of a deputy, didn’t know where to go, so they came to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Sub Station off of 72nd Avenue in Commerce City.

“With all of the shootings and everything that’s been going on, it’s become very necessary to show support the people who protect and serve you,” said Rebecca Cattnach.

Cattnach was just one of several people who came to place flowers and pay their respects to fallen Deputy Heath Gumm.

“Without them heaven knows what this world would be like. They do a good job for all of us and they put their lives on the line every day, 24 hours a day, and I appreciate their service,” said Pat Aragon.

“Officers saved me during my younger days, officers are doing their jobs of protecting the people,” said Bob Crespin who added that his family cried when they heard Gumm had died.

“Watching the community come together has just been, I guess humbling is the best way to describe it.”

The Colorado community doing what it does best, coming together for our brothers and sisters in blue.

Following the New Year’s Eve killing of Deputy Parrish, the KYGO Morning team sponsored a Back the Blue event.

“I think the thing we learned the most, is really how giving this community is and how much they do want to share their support for officers,” said KYGO Morning Show Host Tracy Dixon.

“Today was unexpected, we didn’t wake up today expended what happened, but we will sit down together, like we did with this event tonight, we will work something out to help the officers as best we can and their families through this ordeal,” said KYGO Morning Show Host Guy David.

One of the ways they hope to help is by ordering more Back the Blue shirts with proceeds going to benefit the family of Deputy Gumm with the added benefit of those currently serving who would be surrounded by the shirts and know of the support the community has for them.

“We’re there for you, we’re sorry, we don’t know what you’re going through, but we have a sense of it and anything you need to help, we’ll do anything,” said David.

“I’m sorry is what I would want to say, for what they have to go through weeks to come from right now, because I can’t imagine four or five weeks or four or five years watching your kids grow and knowing that your loved one is not going to be there, and that pain continues, and I’m sorry you lost your spouse, but thank you so much for the service they gave to our state and community,” added Dixon.

Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

Information about a memorial service will be placed at a later date at adamssheriff.org.

