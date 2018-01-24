By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis dropped by the CBS4 studios Wednesday to talk about the future of the Broncos, the upcoming Super Bowl and his new business venture.

“I’m not a big fan of rookie quarterbacks,” said Davis when asked what the Broncos should do moving forward at that position. “I don’t want to go after rookie quarterbacks, because that’s a crapshoot.”

“I like (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback) Alex Smith just a little bit better than (Washington Redskins quarterback) Kirk Cousins,” he added, referring to two veterans who might be available on the free agent market. “I think Alex’s demeanor, and what he brings to the game is consistent. You can win with consistency. My first pick would be Alex Smith and then I would go Kirk Cousins after that.”

As for the struggles the Broncos faced in 2017, Davis thinks it was a combination of three things: quarterback play, turnovers and confidence.

“They turned the ball over at an alarming rate. Early in games you turn the ball over it puts you behind the 8-ball. They weren’t build to come back.

“This team was a shell of themselves when it came to ‘Believe in who you are,'” he added. “If they can correct those (three things) they’ll be right back into the thick of things.”

As for what he expects to see in the matchup between the Patriots and the Eagles, T.D. thinks the matchup might be a little bit of déjà vu.

“We’ve seen this story before,” he said. “The outcome typically says the Patriots will win this game, and it’s not because they have better players, they just have better everything.”

“I expect the game to be competitive. I think you have to lean toward New England though.”

Davis is also launching a new partnership with real estate agent Kevin Schumacher to form his new company called The Terrell Davis Group @ EXP Realty.

“I’ve been thinking about real estate for a long time,” said Davis. “The opportunity never really presented itself the way it presented itself now.

“I’ve had hotels before, I’ve had hotel restaurants, but to me the timing was right for me to be here and do this venture.”

For more information on how you can buy or sell a home with T.D. visit TDHomeValue.com

