BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 15-year-old boy now charged as an adult in the killing of a 10-year-old girl skipped his hearing on Wednesday.
Kiaya Campbell’s body was found last June in a drainage ditch near her home in Thornton.
The Adams County coroner says she died from blunt force injuries to the head due to an assault. There were many lacerations and fractures to her head that caused her death.
Officials decided Aiden Zellmer will be tried as an adult on Tuesday. He was supposed to be advised of the penalties he faces, but he did not show up in court.
Details about why have not been released.
Another hearing is scheduled for Friday.