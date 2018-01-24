Filed Under:16th Street Mall, Denver Urban Renewal Authority, Downtown Denver Partnership, Local TV, Regional Transportation District, RTD

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver and the Regional Transportation District have agreed on a redesign of the 16th Street Mall.

16th street mall plans 5vo transfer frame 270 RTD, Denver Unveil New Plans For 16th Street Mall Redesign

(credit: Downtown Denver Partnership)

The plan calls for the shuttle buses to run alongside each other, which means the median would be eliminated.

16th street mall plans 5vo transfer frame 330 RTD, Denver Unveil New Plans For 16th Street Mall Redesign

(credit: CBS)

The sidewalks would be expanded with the extra space.

City officials say the changes will make more room for pedestrians and businesses, while improving pedestrian safety.

16th street mall plans 5vo transfer frame 450 RTD, Denver Unveil New Plans For 16th Street Mall Redesign

(credit: CBS)

The public can comment on the plans in March. Constructions would not start until 2019.

