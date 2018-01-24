DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver and the Regional Transportation District have agreed on a redesign of the 16th Street Mall.
The plan calls for the shuttle buses to run alongside each other, which means the median would be eliminated.
The sidewalks would be expanded with the extra space.
City officials say the changes will make more room for pedestrians and businesses, while improving pedestrian safety.
The public can comment on the plans in March. Constructions would not start until 2019.
