ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A number of law enforcement agencies responded to the situation in Adams County on Wednesday night.
A deputy was injured near 88th Avenue and Washington Street prompting a massive perimeter spanning several blocks.
One of the first agencies to tweet the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office which dealt with an officer-involved shooting less than a month ago.
Four deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and a Castle Rock police officer were ambushed on New Year’s Eve.
Colorado State Patrol also shared a message.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office which is more than 100 miles away shared their support.
Weld County, further to the north, also took time to tell Adams County they were available if needed.
Tweets also came in from both Denver and Aurora Police Departments.