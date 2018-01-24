Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be a mostly sunny and dry statewide today with occasional bouts of wind in the high country, especially along and near the Continental Divide.

Every now and then some of that wind will spill out of the Front Range and into the western part of the Interstate 25 urban corridor.

Temperatures will be mild for this time of year but we do anticipate a mountain wave cloud to form somewhere along the foothills and if that drifts east over the Denver metro area it could feel a bit cool without full sunshine.

Looking ahead there’s a storm moving into Washington and British Columbia right now and it will move to the east over the next few days. While the main part of this weather maker will stay north of Colorado it will drag a cold front through here by Friday, knocking out temperatures back up to 20 degrees.

It will also produce some light snow in the mountains and potentially a few flurries or stray snow showers between Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins sometime early Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks sunny and dry.

5day Latest Forecast: Windy & Mild Ahead Of Next Cold Front

snowpack Latest Forecast: Windy & Mild Ahead Of Next Cold Front

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

