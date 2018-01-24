DENVER (CBS4)– A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is working to expand the driver’s license program for undocumented immigrants in Colorado.
Colorado began issuing the licenses in 2014.
Immigrants who can prove they live in Colorado are eligible, but only three Department of Motor Vehicles locations issue the licenses.
Among other things, the bill aimed to avoid worsening a months-long waiting period.
It is estimated that more than 120,000 people in Colorado are eligible for the licenses but only 1,100 have been issued.