DENVER (CBS4) – “First Date” is a musical comedy about the trials and tribulations of going on a first date. Aaron is set up to meet Casey for a drink, which turns into a high-stakes dinner. Both wrestle with their inner demons which show up in the form of the other restaurant patrons.

“First Date” runs at the Garner Galleria Theatre through April 22nd.

“First Date” (credit DCPA)

Review by CBS4 Critic-At-Large Greg Moody:

“First Date” is a modest musical. Small in structure, cast, and intention, which makes perfect sense given it’s subject matter: the hellish minefield that is the first date. 

“First Date” (credit DCPA)

 Adriane Leigh Robinson and Seth Dhonau are the couple. Her calling him nerdy, them finding their way cute through the evening. But it’s the marvelous supporting cast that makes the show come alive. Steven J. Burge, Jordan Leigh, and Lauren Shealy wring every possible laugh from the songs and the material, playing a variety of characters, instantly recognizable, and comically real. 

“First Date” (credit DCPA)

“First Date” is that something sweetly different, a light evening away from the big stage.

