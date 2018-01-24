DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of law enforcement officers lined outside of Denver Health on Wednesday night following the shooting death of an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy was taken to the level one trauma hospital on Bannock Street after being shot near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Adams County.
Officers were seen embracing each other as they arrived at the hospital.
Details about what lead up to the shooting are not clear. Authorities set up a large perimeter spanning several blocks.
They urged residents to stay away from windows and doors as they searched for a suspect.