Filed Under:Baker Mayfield, Denver Broncos, Josh Allen, NFL, NFL Draft, Senior Bowl Week, Vance Joseph

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– One of the biggest questions entering Senior Bowl Week was how tall Baker Mayfield would be. It’s a big deal for quarterbacks to be more than six feet tall.

Mayfield measured in at 6-feet 3/8-inch tall.

gettyimages 900371658 Broncos Keep Eye On Top QBs Before Draft

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners walks off the field after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs 54-48 in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Mayfield and Wyoming’s Josh Allen are the two best quarterbacks on the north roster. And the Broncos will be looking at quarterbacks.

gettyimages 6303812261 Broncos Keep Eye On Top QBs Before Draft

SAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 21: Josh Allen #17 of the Wyoming Cowboys passes the ball during the first half of the Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium on December 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The draft is seven rounds deep so even if the Broncos don’t end up with Allen or Mayfield, there are plenty of guys they’re coaching who could end up on their roster on draft day.

“When you coach this game, having access to the players at a different level outside of just football, allows you to pick the right players. Jacksonville coached this game, I think, three years with Gus… That team played pretty well on Sunday, so I think it’s worth it,” said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch