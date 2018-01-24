ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– One of the biggest questions entering Senior Bowl Week was how tall Baker Mayfield would be. It’s a big deal for quarterbacks to be more than six feet tall.
Mayfield measured in at 6-feet 3/8-inch tall.
Mayfield and Wyoming’s Josh Allen are the two best quarterbacks on the north roster. And the Broncos will be looking at quarterbacks.
The draft is seven rounds deep so even if the Broncos don’t end up with Allen or Mayfield, there are plenty of guys they’re coaching who could end up on their roster on draft day.
“When you coach this game, having access to the players at a different level outside of just football, allows you to pick the right players. Jacksonville coached this game, I think, three years with Gus… That team played pretty well on Sunday, so I think it’s worth it,” said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph.